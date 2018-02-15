Russian Politics & Diplomacy
King of Jordan hails Russia’s role in Syrian settlement

World
February 15, 15:47 UTC+3

King Abdullah II stated that Jordan and Russia have achieved closer coordination in the restoration of peace in Syria's south

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Russian President Vladimir Putin

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolskiy/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, February 15./TASS/. King Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized on Thursday Russia’s leading role in the settlement in Syria, pointing to the importance of cooperation between Moscow and Amman towards stabilizing the situation in the region.

"Of no less importance for the establishment of peace in Syria is the leadership you have demonstrated, cooperation of our two countries and our meeting last year," the king said in his opening remarks at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

King Abdullah II stated that Jordan and Russia have achieved closer coordination in the issue of creating political conditions for the restoration of peace in the south of Syria.

"I would like to thank you, Mister President, for the efforts you exert in the search for a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the king added.

