Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NATO chief to meet with Russian top diplomat in Munich

World
February 15, 12:31 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference

Share
1 pages in this article
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Read also

Moscow states absence of meaningful progress in Russia-NATO contacts

BRUSSELS, February 15. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference, a NATO official told reporters on Thursday at a briefing on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO ministers of defense.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg keeps in close contact with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The last meeting was held in New York in September, and the next meeting is scheduled to be held at the Munich Security Conference," the official noted.

"In its dialogue with Russia, NATO adheres to the NATO-Russia Council format and maintaining contacts in this format and at a higher level, including direct contacts between military chiefs, in order to provide transparency and avoid misrepresentation of military activity," the official added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама