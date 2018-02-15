NATO chief to meet with Russian top diplomat in Munich

BRUSSELS, February 15. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference, a NATO official told reporters on Thursday at a briefing on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO ministers of defense.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg keeps in close contact with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The last meeting was held in New York in September, and the next meeting is scheduled to be held at the Munich Security Conference," the official noted.

"In its dialogue with Russia, NATO adheres to the NATO-Russia Council format and maintaining contacts in this format and at a higher level, including direct contacts between military chiefs, in order to provide transparency and avoid misrepresentation of military activity," the official added.