South Africa’s opposition claims President Zuma "did untold harm to the country"

World
February 15, 5:32 UTC+3 PRETORIA

Country's ruling party African National Congress should rid itself of corrupt individuals, the statement says

PRETORIA, February 15. /TASS/. South Africa’s biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA) rejoices at "Jacob Zuma’s overdue resignation as President," Mmusi Maimane, the party’s leader, said in a statement released right after President’s address to the nation Wednesday night, in which he said that he was resigning.

"We rejoice with all South Africans today as the long, painful decade of Zuma’s presidency finally comes to an end," the Democratic Alliance said.

According to Maimane, Jacob Zuma did untold harm to the country, as "more people are unemployed than ever before, and more people live in poverty than when he came into office." Moreover, "on his watch, corruption has been allowed to flourish," he added.

"He must now face the 783 criminal charges still awaiting him before the courts. There can be no amnesty or immunity for Jacob Zuma," the statement said.

African National Congress (ANC) also should "show serious intent to rid itself of other corrupt individuals," among them Deputy President of the African National Congress and the party's deputy president DD Mabuza, secretary general Ace Magashule, spokesperson Pule Mabe and others, the DA said.

Mmusi Maimane also confirmed the intention of the party to call for dissolution of parliament following President’s resignation, and early election. "We believe that whoever becomes the new President requires a mandate from the public, and that South Africans should express themselves as to whether the ANC can be trusted to tackle corruption," he said.

