US court sentences Vladimir Drinkman to 12 years in jail

World
February 15, 2:46 UTC+3

Dmitriy Smilianets who is facing similar accusations, was released from the court room

CAMDEN /New Jersey/, February 15. /TASS/. The US court in Camden (New Jersey) has sentenced a Russian national, Vladimir Drinkman, to 12 years in jail on cybercrime charges, a TASS correspondent reported from the court on Wednesday.

Drinkman, who pleaded guilty in September 2015, has been sentenced to "144 months in prison," after which he will be under the authorities’ supervision for three years if he stays in the country, the judge said. He had been accused by U.S. authorities of organizing the largest hacker attack in the country’s history.

Vladimir Drinkman was detained in Amsterdam on June 28, 2012 at the FBI request on suspicion of complicity to cybercrimes, and extradited to the District of New Jersey in February 2015.

Meanwhile, another Russian national Dmitriy Smilianets who is facing similar accusations, was released from the court room on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Smilyanets, as well as three other citizens of Russia and one citizen of Ukraine, were involved in organizing hacking of computer networks of several companies and stealing of numbers of about 160 million credit cards. The scam victims, among others, are the NASDAQ electronic exchange, JetBlue airline, JC Penney trading network, the French retailer Carrefour and Belgian bank Dexia. Losses caused by hackers reportedly exceeded $300 million.

