Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to impose sanctions against those included in ‘Kremlin List’ in near future - Mnuchin

World
February 15, 0:40 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

US Treasury Secretary said the Department is working actively on the sanctions

Share
1 pages in this article
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. The US administration plans to impose sanctions against certain persons included in the so-called ‘Kremlin List’ in the near future, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

"We are actively working on those sanctions. You should expect them in the near future," he said in a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when commenting on further plans to implement the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which allows the US government to sanction third parties for their deals with Russian defense sector companies.

According to Mnuchin, the area of "intelligence and defense sector" has been delegated to the State Department, while the Treasury Department is responsible for Russia’s "oligarchs and government leaders."

On January 29, the US Department of Treasury published the unclassified version of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’. The document includes the names of 210 Russian officials, major businessmen and CEOs of state companies. The US Treasury Department claimed this is not a sanction list as no restrictions or bans apply to the listed persons in the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia plans to sign contract to deliver second batch of S-400 systems to Turkey — source
2
Moscow doing its utmost to prevent international conflict in Syria, Russia’s UN envoy says
3
Kidnapping Russian nationals in third countries is illegal - embassy in US
4
Russian hockey players will perform at 2018 Olympics in uniforms with OAR logo
5
Domestic upgrade of Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jets unsafe — manufacturer
6
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
7
Putin has not signed Russia’s new state armament plan yet, Kremlin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама