OSCE envoy urges Ukrainian government to lift the blockade of Donbass

World
February 14, 22:26 UTC+3 MINSK

The blockade has inflicted damage on the economy of the region, Martin Sajdik said

MINSK, February 14. /TASS/. The special envoy of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for settling the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukraine, Martin Sajdik, on Wednesday urged the Ukrainian government to revoke the legal acts, with the aid of which Kiev severed economic relations with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics.

"Decisions on banning trade across the Line of Contact [that separates the pro-Kiev armed units and the self-defense forces of the self-proclaimed republics - TASS] and the introduction of external management at the industrial facilities in Donbass have inflicted damage on the economy of the region."

"I’m calling for a display of political will and revocation of the decisions wielding impact on the life of local people," Sajdik told a news briefing after a yet another meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in charge of settling the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means.

Topics
Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
