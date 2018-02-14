Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korea wants to boost relations with Russia — embassy

World
February 14, 14:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A North Korean siplomat says that Pyongyang is willing to boost friendly relations with Moscow

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Sin Hong-chol has stated that Pyongyang is willing to boost friendly relations with Moscow, the Russian embassy in North Korea said on Facebook.

"This year, which marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries, finds North Korea determined to overcome obstacles and continue boosting friendly relations in accordance with the plans of the two countries’ leaders," Sin Hong-chol said, addressing a reception dedicated to Diplomat’s Day, which the Russian embassy hosted on February 13. He added that diplomats from both North Korea and Russia sought to achieve tangible results by intensifying contacts and exchanges in various fields, including politics and culture, as well as by arranging joint events and boosting economic cooperation.

