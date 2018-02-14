Prince Henrik of Denmark, Danish queen’s husband, dies aged 83

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Prince Henrik of Denmark, the husband of Queen Margrethe II, has passed away at the age of 83, the press service of the Royal Danish House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday 13 February at 11.18pm, at Fredensborg Palace," the statement reads. "Her Majesty the Queen and the two sons were at his side."

Prince Henrik felt unwell while on a vacation in Egypt two weeks ago. After being examined by local doctors, he was taken to Denmark. He stayed in a Copenhagen hospital since January 28 and was discharged on his own request on Tuesday.

A medical examination earlier revealed that he had a benign lung tumor. Pulmonary infection was said to be the cause of his illness.

In summer 2017, Prince Henrik announced he did not want to be buried next to his wife. In latest years, he said on numerous occasions that he was frustrated with his life in Denmark and the title of prince consort, which he waived after his official retirement in late 2015.

In September 2017, soon after the shocking announcement, the Royal Danish House announced that Prince Henrik was diagnosed with dementia.