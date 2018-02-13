Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian court hands down prison sentences to two Russians

World
February 13, 21:07 UTC+3 KIEV

Right after crossing the border the two men were detained and charged with high treason

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. A Ukrainian court has handed down a guilty verdict against former Russian servicemen Alexander Baranov and Maxim Odintsov, who the Ukrainian authorities accused of desertion and high treason, attorney Valentin Rybin who represents the two men told TASS.

The Ukrainian security service, the SBU, abducted Baranov and Odintsov in Crimea in November 2016.

UKRAINE CRISIS
"The Kiev court sentenced Odintsov to 14 years in jail and Baranov, to 13 years," Rybin said. "They are kept in a detention center at present and I am preparing appeals."

On November 21, 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry said the SBU had abducted Corporal Maksim Odintsov and First Sergeant Alexander Baranov, both of them servicemen in the Russian Black Sea Fleet and had snatched them from Crimea to the Nikolayev region in southern Ukraine.

According to the report, the SBU duped the two men into entering the territory of Ukraine using front men, allegedly "to hand to them the authenticated documents confirming their graduation from Ukrainian university."

Right after crossing the border the two men were detained and charged with high treason.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
