Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saakashvili says he has no intention of seeking asylum in Poland

World
February 13, 14:26 UTC+3 KIEV

On July 26, 2017, President Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of his Ukrainian citizenship

Share
1 pages in this article
Mikhail Saakashvili

Mikhail Saakashvili

© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. Ex-Georgian President and former Head of Ukraine’s Odessa Region Mikhail Saakashvili has said he has no plans to request political asylum in Poland. On Monday, the politician was deported from Ukraine and flown to Warsaw.

"I am currently under the protection of the Polish police. I have talked with the Interior Ministry’s top officials, they phoned me when I arrived at the airport. I will not ask for political asylum in Poland," Saakashvili told Ukraine’s NewsOne television.

Commenting on his possible extradition from Poland to Georgia, Saakashvili said, "The authorities in Georgia are afraid of me just like the devil avoids holy water. If they wanted to extradite me, they would have done it yesterday. I have said right from the start that neither Georgia nor Ukraine have any serious accusations against me."

Saakashvili’s case

Saakashvili, who had been charged with several crimes in Georgia, was granted Ukrainian citizenship in May 2015, which resulted in his Georgian citizenship being revoked. The former Georgian leader served as Ukraine’s Odessa Regional Governor, but in November 2016, he stepped down and set up his own party, criticizing the authorities in power.

On July 26, 2017, President Poroshenko stripped him of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Read also
Mikhail Saakashvili

Saakashvili says will try to return to Ukraine

On November 30, Ukraine’s Migration Service granted Saakashvili the right to stay in the country legally until March 1, 2018. On February 5, a court in Kiev rejected Saakashvili’s appeal against the ruling by the court of first instance, which refused to grant him refugee status or status as an individual in need of additional protection. The court also rejected the appeal by Ukraine’s Migration Service.

According to Saakashvili, public officials were the first to file a complaint to speed up the process of deporting him from the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Mikheil Saakashvili
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Experts decode possible cause behind An-148 jet crash
2
Dutch diplomat’s Putin meeting tale is 'Netherlands' internal affair' — Russian embassy
3
Culture minister alarmed at US erotic drama ‘stealing the show’ in Russian cinemas
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Ex-Georgian leader calls on German chancellor and EU to help him oppose Kiev’s authorities
6
Yakutian Laika’s clone: Reviving Siberian ancient traditions and breeds
7
Press review: Who’s coming to Russia’s 2018 vote and German gurus say China seeks EU rift
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама