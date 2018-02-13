Ex-Georgian leader calls on German chancellor and EU to help him oppose Kiev’s authorities

BERLIN, February 13. /TASS/. Ex-Georgian President and former Ukraine’s Odessa Region Governor Mikhail Saakashvili has addressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the European Union asking to help him resists Ukraine’s authorities and President Pyotr Poroshenko.

"If the European Union and chiefly Chancellor Angela Merkel do not take measures, Ukraine will collapse," he told the Bild newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday. "Poroshenko is destroying this country; he wants to distance me, because I am fighting with corruption."

Saakashvili said that he "was attacked in Kiev by masked people, who seized him, threatened him and took him to Poland on board a private plane." "Corrupt Ukrainian President Poroshenko is behind this action," he affirmed. However, Saakashvili said that he wants to return to Ukraine.

"There are planned massive demonstrations, and I will return to Ukraine in a lawful way," he said.

On Monday, Saakashvili was detained in Kiev and then ejected to Poland. There he stated that he would not abandon attempts to return to Ukraine. Upon arrival to Warsaw the ex-Georgian president stated that a state guard had been provided to him in Poland.