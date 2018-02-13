Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-Georgian leader calls on German chancellor and EU to help him oppose Kiev’s authorities

World
February 13, 12:31 UTC+3 BERLIN

On February 12, ex-Georgian President and former Ukraine’s Odessa Region Governor Mikhail Saakashvili was detained in Kiev

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, February 13. /TASS/. Ex-Georgian President and former Ukraine’s Odessa Region Governor Mikhail Saakashvili has addressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the European Union asking to help him resists Ukraine’s authorities and President Pyotr Poroshenko.

Read also
Mikhail Saakashvili

Saakashvili says will try to return to Ukraine

"If the European Union and chiefly Chancellor Angela Merkel do not take measures, Ukraine will collapse," he told the Bild newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday. "Poroshenko is destroying this country; he wants to distance me, because I am fighting with corruption."

Saakashvili said that he "was attacked in Kiev by masked people, who seized him, threatened him and took him to Poland on board a private plane." "Corrupt Ukrainian President Poroshenko is behind this action," he affirmed. However, Saakashvili said that he wants to return to Ukraine.

"There are planned massive demonstrations, and I will return to Ukraine in a lawful way," he said.

On Monday, Saakashvili was detained in Kiev and then ejected to Poland. There he stated that he would not abandon attempts to return to Ukraine. Upon arrival to Warsaw the ex-Georgian president stated that a state guard had been provided to him in Poland.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Experts decode possible cause behind An-148 jet crash
2
Dutch diplomat’s Putin meeting tale is 'Netherlands' internal affair' — Russian embassy
3
Culture minister alarmed at US erotic drama ‘stealing the show’ in Russian cinemas
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Ex-Georgian leader calls on German chancellor and EU to help him oppose Kiev’s authorities
6
Yakutian Laika’s clone: Reviving Siberian ancient traditions and breeds
7
Press review: Who’s coming to Russia’s 2018 vote and German gurus say China seeks EU rift
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама