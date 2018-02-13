US ready to assist Russia in investigating An-148 crash

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. The United States is ready to assist the Russian authorities in investigating the crash of the An-148 aircraft in the Moscow region, President of the United States Donald Trump said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the White House press service.

According to the press service, Donald Trump expressed his condolences over the plane crash on February 11. President Trump said that the United States is ready to assist the Russian authorities in their investigation, the White House said.

On February 11, the Antonov An-148 passenger plane operated by Saratov Airlines that departed from Domodedovo airport vanished from radars a few minutes after takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the passenger jet. None of them survived.