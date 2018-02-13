Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Trump discuss Middle East settlement over phone call

World
February 13, 2:50 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to the press service, President Putin noted that he would later meet with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Druzhinin/TASS

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes now is the time to work on a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, according to the White House press service.

According to the press service, President Putin noted that he would later meet with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and President Trump said it is time to work on a sustainable peace agreement.

In addition, the presidents discussed other topics of common concern - Trump, in particular, told Putin that more steps should be taken to ensure North Korea gives up its nuclear program, the White House said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Japanese speedskater Kei Saito leaves Olympic village after failed doping test
4
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
5
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
6
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
7
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама