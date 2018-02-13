Putin, Trump discuss Middle East settlement over phone call

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes now is the time to work on a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, according to the White House press service.

According to the press service, President Putin noted that he would later meet with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and President Trump said it is time to work on a sustainable peace agreement.

In addition, the presidents discussed other topics of common concern - Trump, in particular, told Putin that more steps should be taken to ensure North Korea gives up its nuclear program, the White House said.