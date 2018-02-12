Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US remains open to dialogue with Russia, diplomat states

World
February 12, 20:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kathleen Kavalec noted "there is a lot" the two countries can do together

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The United States and Russia are at a low point in the relationship but Washington remains open to conversation, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European Affairs at the State Department Kathleen Kavalec said in a video published on the US embassy’s social media following the diplomat’s visit to Moscow.

"Our relations have gone up and down. Right now we're definitely at a low point in the relationship. But the United States remains open to having a conversation," she said.

Read also

Trump tells TASS he hopes to have dialogue with Russia

Kavalec noted that while in Moscow, she had met with officials at the Russian Foreign Ministry. "We discussed bilateral affairs. We discussed the need to stabilize our relations," the US diplomat added.

"There is a lot we can do together and we would like to get back to a more constructive relationship with Russia," Kavalec pointed out.

"We will not be shy about raising our concerns and addressing problems when they come up, but we certainly believe that the world will be a better place if we can build a better relationship and find ways to cooperate on the issues that matter to our people, including counterterrorism, environmental issues - there are many areas we can explore together if we can get beyond some of the issues of concern today," she said.

Foreign policy
