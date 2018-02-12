Ukrainian national arrested for espionage admits doing work for Ukraine's Security Service

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian national Konstantin Davydenko, arrested in Moscow on suspicion of espionage, has admitted to having worked in Crimea on an assignment from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as it follows from a video tape of the Russian Security Service (FSB) that TASS has at its disposal.

In reply to an investigator’s question, Davydenko said he had arrived in Crimea to collect information. When asked "On whose assignment?" he said "On the assignment of the SBU".

Davydenko, detained in the Crimean city of Simferopol, was then convoyed to Moscow. On Monday, Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court arrested Konstantin Davydenko.

"To satisfy the investigation’s motion and impose a pre-trial restraint in the form of remand in custody until April 11 on Konstantin Davydenko," the judge pronounced the court’s ruling.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the individual in question "collected information constituting state secrets about the activities of the Russian National Guard and officers of the Federal Security Service, handing it over to Ukraine’s special services, while such information leaks could damage Russia’s national security."

A criminal case has been launched under Section 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage).