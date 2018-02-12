Saakashvili may be expelled to Poland — source

KIEV, February 12. /TASS/. Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, the leader of Ukraine’s Rukh Novykh Sil (or the Movement of New Forces), who was detained in Kiev on Monday, will be expelled to Poland, a source in Kiev’s Borispol airport told TASS.

"Judging by the orders the relevant agencies have issued recently, we expect a VIP passenger to arrive soon, we are ready to put him on the 17:55 (15:55 GMT) flight to Warsaw," the source said.

When asked as by "a VIP passenger" he meant Saakashvili, the source answered in the affirmative.

He also said that security measures had been strengthened at the airport as Saakashvili’s supporters were likely to arrive and conduct provocative actions. At the same time, the source noted that it could only be aimed at creating a diversion while Saakashvili could actually be put on a flight departing from the Zhulyany airport.