Collection of DNA samples from family members of An-148 crash victims completed

ORSK /Orenburg region/, February 12. /TASS/. The process of taking DNA samples required for the identification of the Antonov An-148 crash victims has been completed in the town of Orsk, the flight’s destination, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia’s Orenburg region Vera Bashirova told TASS.

"The collection of DNA samples is completed. A total of 29 samples have been taken from family members of the victims who lived in the Orenburg region," she said.

Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov earlier ordered to complete taking DNA samples by 18:00 Moscow time (15:00 GMT).

On Sunday, an Antonov An-148 passenger aircraft, operated by Saratov Airlines, which was en route to the town of Orsk, crashed several minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, killing all 71 people aboard.