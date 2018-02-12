Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Two helicopter pilots dead after crash landing in Tomsk Region

World
February 12, 15:01 UTC+3

Another two people were injured

Mi-8 helicopter

Mi-8 helicopter

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

TOMSK, February 12 / TASS /. Two helicopter pilots died as a result of a Mi-8 hard landing in Tomsk Region, the local Emergency Services Ministry reported on Monday. "According to clarified information, two people, the crew, were killed and two people were injured," they said in a statement.

Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident. According to the report, at 14:46 local time, radio communication was lost with the helicopter that activated its emergency location beacon. The crash site was discovered by helicopter surveillance, about 80 km away from the Alexandrovka Township. Earlier, it was reported that the Mi-8 was transporting a woman who was ill. The crash survivors have been taken to the town of Strezhevoi for medical assistance.

