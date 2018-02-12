Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Contacts between Russia, US crucial for resolving Donbass conflict — experts

World
February 12, 15:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the second half of 2017, contacts between Russia and US became the main platform for holding talks on Ukraine and Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Max Black

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and the US have become the main negotiating track aimed at resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine and gave an impetus to the stalled Minsk process, says a report dubbed Three Years of Minsk: Between Light Freezing and Hard Compromise, which was drawn up by the Russian Center for Current Politics.

The report, presented by the Center’s head Alexei Chesnakov at a TASS roundtable, points out that "in the second half of 2017, the negotiating track involving Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker became the main platform for holding talks on Ukraine and Donbass." "The Surkov-Volker track has given an impetus to the stalled Minsk Process," the document adds.

Read also
A government residence, where members of the Contact Group on the Settlement in Eastern Ukraine inked an agreement in Minsk

Minsk agreements three years on: Goals and accomplishments

"A mandate for the United Nations mission to Donbass and its correlation to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements topped the agenda," experts pointed out.

The report’s authors also said that following the formation of the new US administration, bilateral meetings between the Russian and US special representatives for Ukraine could only be resumed after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow in April 2017.

On July 7, 2017, the US Department of State appointed former US ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker to be Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations. Surkov and Volker have so far held four meetings. The first of them took place in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on August 21, 2017, the second and third were held in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on October 7 and November 17, 2017, respectively, and the fourth one took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on January 26, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Dutch top diplomat confesses to lying about meeting with Putin in 2006
4
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
5
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s biggest lender and shipping company strike $106 mln deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама