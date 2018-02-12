Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukraine appoints representatives for probe into Russian plane crash

World
February 12, 14:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On February 11, an An-148 passenger aircraft crashed several minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport

© EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER OLEINIKOV

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Ukraine has assigned a plenipotentiary representative for participation in the probe into an An-148 plane crash in the Moscow Region, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) reported on its website on Monday.

Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer ready to join Russia’s plane crash probe

"Notification of the crash has been sent to Ukraine as the state that designed the plane. Ukraine appointed a plenipotentiary representative and advisers to participate in the investigation in accordance with Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention," the report says.

According to the committee, flight, engineering-technical and administrative subcommittees, as well as weather and air control groups, were set up as part of work of the IAC commission that was established on Sunday.

On February 11, an An-148 passenger aircraft, operated by Saratov Airlines, which was en route to the town of Orsk, crashed several minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, killing all the 71 people aboard. The aircraft wreckage was found near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region.

