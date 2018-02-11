Over 200 Syrian return to their homes in past day - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. More than 200 Syrians during the day returned to their homes they had to flee when hostilities erupted, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said on Sunday.

"During the day, as many as 207 people returned to their homes, including 48 - in the province of Hama, six - in the province of Homs, seven - in the province of Damascus, and 146 - in the province of Deir ez-Zor," the center said.

The Russian military jointly with national reconciliation committees in Syrian provinces continue humanitarian assistance to Syrian population. As many as 122 Syrians, including 41 children, received first aid assistance from Russian military medics.

"About two tonnes of food products were delivered to the settlement of Mukhayam al-Wafedin in the province of Damascus. Relief aid was delivered to the settlement of Bab al-Maqam in the province of Aleppo. One tonne of bread and clothes were distributed among people. Drinking water was delivered to the settlement of Mazlum in the province of Deir ez-Zor," the center said.

As part of implementation of the memorandum on the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria, the Russian military continue ceasefire monitoring. "During the day, the Russia-Iran-Turkey Coordination Center reported sporadic ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib, Homs and in Damascus’ Eastern Ghouta neighborhood. Over the past two days, twenty-seven mines were fired by illegal armed groups from Eastern Ghouta at residential quarters in Damascus. Several people were killed," the center said.

Apart from that, according to the center, an agreement on joining the cessation of hostilities was signed with the settlement of Abu Abde in the province of Aleppo.

In May 2017, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, signed a memorandum in Astana on setting up four de-escalation zones in Syria. In mid-September, they announced that all zones were functioning.

De-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.