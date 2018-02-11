Conflict in Syria enters one of most violent stages - UN

UN, February 11. /TASS/. Airstrikes in Syria led to more than 1,000 civilian casualties during the first week of February alone. The figure is among the highest throughout the conflict time, according to the statement attributable to Spokesman for the Secretary-General St·phane Dujarric.

"The Syrian people suffer through one of the most violent periods in nearly seven years of conflict. Over 1,000 civilian casualties from airstrikes were reported in the first week of February alone," the statement days.

The Secretary-General calls "on all to work for an immediate and unconditional de-escalation of violence and exercise restraint," the statement says.

The armed stand-off in Syria between government troops and rebels continues since March 2011. The number of conflict victims is estimated at 470,000.