Chechen foundation sends two trucks of humanitarian aid to Syria

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Chechen regional public foundation named after Ahmat Kadyrov, the late head of that Russian North Caucasus region, has sent two trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on VK social network on Saturday.

"A large-scale humanitarian mission is underway in Syria," Kadyrov wrote. "If the regional public foundation used to operate just in Aleppo and Damascus, now it is expanding the area of functioning. In the past week, eleven tonnes of bread have been distributed among Syrians as well as about 10,000 blankets and jackets for children and adults. Besides, two trucks have been sent to Deir ez-Zor, carrying humanitarian aid."

Kadyrov praised it as a first humanitarian mission in the city after its liberation from terrorists.

"In the near future, food and child hygiene kits will be supplied," he said. "Besides, it is worth mentioning that the foundation readies vehicles for providing medical aid to communities in hard-to-reach areas.".