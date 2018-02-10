Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Donbass republic reports American UFV near line of engagement

World
February 10, 15:24 UTC+3 DONETSK

The republic’s reconnaissance also noted Ukraine’s mechanized brigade had arrived near Taramchuk

DONETSK, February 10. /TASS/. Reconnaissance of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) registered a U.S. drone near the line of engagement in Donbass, the command’s spokesman Eduard Basurin said on Saturday.

"We see active actions, undertaken by the enemy’s reconnaissance, including with use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) with the objective to verify data to be used by the artillery," the Donetsk news agency quoted him as saying. "Besides, we have registered another flight of the Global Hawk UAV - the U.S. has been sharing with courtesy the data from it with the Ukrainian counterparts."

The republic’s reconnaissance also noted Ukraine’s mechanized brigade had arrived near Taramchuk, which is some two kilometers from the line of engagement, he added.

Use of drones and other aerial vehicles near the line of engagement is outlawed by the Minsk agreements, but the Donbass republics have been reporting the Ukrainian reconnaissance units use drones regularly.

