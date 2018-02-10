Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Israel downs Iranian drone, strikes Iranian facilities in Syria

World
February 10, 8:22 UTC+3

The drone was intercepted by a combat helicopter

© AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

TEL-AVIV, February 10. /TASS/. An Israeli combat helicopter downed an Iranian drone that crossed into the Israeli airspace from Syria, the Israeli Defense Forces said in a communique obtained by TASS on Saturday.

"A combat helicopter successfully intercepted an Iranian drone that was launched from Syria and crossed into Israel," the communique reads. "The aircraft was identified by air defense systems and was under supervision before being intercepted."

"In response, the Israeli Defense Forces stroke Iranian facilities in Syria," the Israeli Defense Forces said.

According to the document, the sirens on the Golan Heights are results of Syrian missiles’ launch.

The Israeli Defense Forces will continue acting against any attempts to enter the Israeli air space, the Defense Forces' press service added, saying the incident is not exhausted yet.

