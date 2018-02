South Korean leader Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean officials in PyeongChang © AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A North Korean delegation, led by Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong, arrived at South Korea’s presidential residence on Saturday to meet with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The sides are expected to have a joint lunch after the talks.

Previously the South Korean leader briefly met with Kim Yo Jong during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.