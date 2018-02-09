Putin and Macron call for advancing Geneva talks on Syria

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephone talk expressed interest in advancing the Geneva intra-Syrian talks based on the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"There was a thorough discussion of the prospects for resolving the Syrian crisis through political means," the statement reads.

"The parties expressed interest in advancing the inclusive intra-Syrian talks in Geneva based on the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi on January 30 and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the Kremlin press service said, adding that the two presidents had emphasized "the importance of enhancing coordination between Russia and France concerning the key aspects of the Syria issue."