Post-Soviet security bloc signs memorandum with UN Counter-Terrorism Committee

February 08, 13:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has signed a memorandum with the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee, CSTO Deputy Secretary-General Valery Semerikov said on Thursday.

"One of the CSTO’s priorities in 2018 is the war on terror. We started implementing this priority, came in close cooperation with the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee and signed the corresponding memorandum under which we will continue working," he said.

Semerikov also specified that other working priorities are military-technical cooperation within the CSTO and improvement of the effectiveness of the Crisis Response Center.

