Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Local official found dead in her home after being questioned by investigators

World
February 07, 19:48 UTC+3 UFA

The court earlier ruled to put Yelena Shishmaryova under house arrest until April 1 on suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds

Share
1 pages in this article

UFA, February 7. /TASS/. Deputy Health Minister of Russia’s Tatarstan region Yelena Shishmaryova has been found dead in her home, a regional law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

Local media reported earlier that Shishmaryova had been found dead.

"This information has been confirmed," the source said when asked if the media reports were true.

The Sovetsky District Court in Tatarstan’s capital of Kazan earlier ruled to put Shishmaryova under house arrest until April 1 on suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds.

According to investigators, Shishmaryova forced economic departments’ staff from regional health care facilities to take refresher courses at the Kazan-based Progress non-commercial organization. In case her demands were rejected, she refused to sign documents necessary for the allocation of budget funds to the facilities.

In 2015-2017, around 300 contracts were made with Progress, which total around eight mln rubles ($140,000). A criminal case was initiated under Articles 159.4 and 286.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (fraudulent embezzlement and abuse of authority). Shishamryova was named as a suspect in the case.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Key facts about Russia’s Topol intercontinental ballistic missile
3
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
4
Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia sums up ‘deplorable results’ of ten years of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence
7
Russian embassy in Norway: allegations that Russia supports ultra-radicals are impudent
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама