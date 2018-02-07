Aftermath of devastating earthquake in Taiwan

Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien © Central News Agency via AP

Rescue services use metal beams as reinforcement as they search for people in a damaged building © EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The Seismological Observation Center says the earthquakes are cuased by the friction between the Philipine Plate and Eurasian Plate © EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien © Central News Agency via AP

About 90% of the world's earthquakes and 81% of the world's largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire © EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur © EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings © EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien © EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS

Media reports said several buildings were damaged and at least four people were killed and some 100 were injured during the quake © EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast on the night of February 6 © Central News Agency via AP

