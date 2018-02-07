Aftermath of devastating earthquake in Taiwan

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast on the night of February 6. Media reports said several buildings were damaged and at least four people were killed and some 100 were injured during the quake. Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. The Seismological Observation Center says they are cuased by the friction between the Philipine Plate and Eurasian Plate