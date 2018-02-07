Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aftermath of devastating earthquake in Taiwan

World
February 07, 13:32 UTC+3

A strong earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast and killed at least four people

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_988815.stepNow *12 +1}} - 11 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_988815.sliderLength-1}}
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast on the night of February 6
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast on the night of February 6
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast on the night of February 6
© Central News Agency via AP
Media reports said several buildings were damaged and at least four people were killed and some 100 were injured during the quake
Media reports said several buildings were damaged and at least four people were killed and some 100 were injured during the quake
Media reports said several buildings were damaged and at least four people were killed and some 100 were injured during the quake
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien
A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien
A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien
© EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS
Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings
Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings
Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur
Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur
Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
About 90% of the world's earthquakes and 81% of the world's largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire
About 90% of the world's earthquakes and 81% of the world's largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire
About 90% of the world's earthquakes and 81% of the world's largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien
A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien
A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien
© Central News Agency via AP
Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien
Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien
Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
The Seismological Observation Center says the earthquakes are cuased by the friction between the Philipine Plate and Eurasian Plate
The Seismological Observation Center says the earthquakes are cuased by the friction between the Philipine Plate and Eurasian Plate
The Seismological Observation Center says the earthquakes are cuased by the friction between the Philipine Plate and Eurasian Plate
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Rescue services use metal beams as reinforcement as they search for people in a damaged building
Rescue services use metal beams as reinforcement as they search for people in a damaged building
Rescue services use metal beams as reinforcement as they search for people in a damaged building
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien
Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien
Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien
© Central News Agency via AP
Editors choice
Merrymakers in Brazil take to the streets in hundreds of open-air parties ahead of Rio's Carnival
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil February 06, 13:17
A taxicab making its way during a snowfall in Moscow
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm February 05, 13:33
The city landmark weather vane in the form of an Angel, fixed atop a spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, is silhouetted against the moon partially covered by earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in St.Petersburg, Russia, January 31
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message February 02, 16:26
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London, Britain
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers February 01, 15:10
Snow plows clearing streets in central Moscow, 1976
Vintage photos of Moscow's snowy streetscapes January 30, 17:47
Bruno Mars poses with his awards for best R&B album, record of the year, album of the year, best engineered album, non-classical, for "24K Magic," and song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song, for "That's What I Like"
Grammy Awards 2018: Highlights and winners January 29, 13:36
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_988815'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_988815'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast on the night of February 6
© Central News Agency via AP
Media reports said several buildings were damaged and at least four people were killed and some 100 were injured during the quake
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien
© EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS
Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
About 90% of the world's earthquakes and 81% of the world's largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake in Hualien
© Central News Agency via AP
Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
The Seismological Observation Center says the earthquakes are cuased by the friction between the Philipine Plate and Eurasian Plate
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Rescue services use metal beams as reinforcement as they search for people in a damaged building
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Rescue services work outside a damaged building in Hualien
© Central News Agency via AP

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast on the night of February 6. Media reports said several buildings were damaged and at least four people were killed and some 100 were injured during the quake. Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. The Seismological Observation Center says they are cuased by the friction between the Philipine Plate and Eurasian Plate 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Aftermath of devastating earthquake in Taiwan
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама