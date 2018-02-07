Moscow and Minsk may ink agreement on mutual recognition of visas

MINSK, February 7. /TASS/. An agreement between Belarus and Russia on mutual recognition of visas may be signed this April - May, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Alexander Surikov said on Wednesday.

"In late January, the Belarusian side delivered a finalized draft agreement and suggested holding a new round of consultations in Minsk. I think it will be the last one. The draft agreement is thoroughly prepared, and we expect it to be approved in April - May," the diplomat said.

He stated that the specified document will help tackle "some problems related to the crossing of the Belarusian-Russian border by citizens of third countries."

A joint working group was established to address issues related to preparations for the draft agreement on mutual visa recognition. The parties earlier stated that they wanted to start using this document in the first quarter of 2018 due to the FIFA World Cup that will be held in Russia.