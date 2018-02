MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Israel launched several ground-to-ground missiles over a research and development center near Jemraya, not far from Syria’s capital, on Wednesday morning. According to the Suriya al-Ain news portal, Syrian missile defense forces "had managed to destroy several missiles before they hit the target."

According to the web portal, Damascus "regards Israel’s aggressive actions as providing support for terrorist groups with whom the Syrian army is fighting."