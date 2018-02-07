Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Japan call for Korean Peninsula denuclearization

World
February 07, 9:40 UTC+3 TOKYO

At a meeting in Tokyo, Russian and Japanese diplomats exchanged views on the situation around North Korea

TOKYO, February 7. /TASS/. The common objective for Japan and Russia in terms of the North Korean issue is the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The parties will continue to cooperate closely, including to ensure compliance with UN Security Council resolutions. This stance has been reiterated by Kenji Kanasugi, Director-General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau who represents the country at the talks on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, the Japanese Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

At a meeting in Tokyo, the two senior diplomats exchanged views on the situation around North Korea. In particular, they welcomed the dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang aimed at making the PyeongChang 2018 Games successful.

On Tuesday, Morgulov and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori took part in the third round of consultations on bilateral relations and the peace treaty. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the talks focused on issues related to the joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands.

