Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia calls on North Korea, US to start talks — Russian ambassador to Pyongyang

World
February 07, 7:53 UTC+3

The Russian ambassador has arrived in New York to take part in a session of the UN Security Council committee on sanctions against Pyongyang

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, February 7. /TASS/. Russia calls on North Korea and United States to start negotiations and prevent an armed conflict, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, told Russian journalists in New York on Tuesday.

Read also
Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora

Russia begins deportation of North Korean workers — ambassador

"The conditions are very good now, with positive attitude, the Olympic Games [in PyeongChang], the Olympic ceasefire and no [military] exercises," he said. "We call on them: ‘dear friends, let’s begin!’"

The Russian ambassador to North Korea has arrived in New York to take part in a session of the UN Security Council committee on sanctions against Pyongyang. The Russian diplomat said that during his visit to New York he met with officials from the two Koreas, including Pyongyang’s UN envoy Ja Song Nam.

According to the ambassador, the aim of his visit was to deliver the idea that "the sanctions have run its course and cannot be expanded any further." He also said the existing sanctions "have huge negative impact on humanitarian situation" in the country, but do not help to solve the nuclear program.

"The time has come to negotiate," Matsegora said, calling for implementation of the Russian-Chinese roadmap that envisages step-by-step settlement of the Korean issue.

The Russian diplomat said the plan has no alternatives. "No one has come up with anything better so far," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Aftermath of devastating earthquake in Taiwan
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама