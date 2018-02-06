Russian trade mission in Damascus hit by mine

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The building of Russia’s trade mission in Damascus has been seriously damaged in shelling, luckily no one was hurt, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"At about 16:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time) on February 6, the building of Russia’s trade mission in Damascus (currently mothballed but still enjoying diplomatic immunity) was hit by a 120mm mine. No one was hurt. The building was seriously damaged," the ministry said.

"We resolutely condemn this yet another terror attack on Russia’s diplomatic mission in Damascus, which is seen as another link in a chain of crimes committed by them against the civilian population of the Syrian capital city in the recent days," the ministry stressed. "We call on international and regional partners to be objective about what is going on and give a due principled estimate of the actions of those who commit terror attacks against diplomatic missions, religious buildings and humanitarian missions."

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that a day before Russia’s non-government delegation had come under mortar shelling in Damascus’ Old Town. "It was aimed fire at humanitarian aid distribution centers that had been delivered by Russia’s clergy, both Christian and Moslem, at the expense of funds raised by believers at churches and mosques across Russia," the ministry noted. "Two civilians were killed in the shelling. In all, more than ten people have been killed in mortar shelling of Damascus by terrorists in the past two days."