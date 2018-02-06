Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran, Russia, Turkey should boost cooperation in fighting terrorism in Syria — Rouhani

World
February 06, 16:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Iranian president also said that Tehran "stands against other countries’ military presence in Syria unless they have an invitation from the Syrian government and people"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Tehran, Moscow and Ankara should boost cooperation until a final victory over terrorism in Syria is achieved, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, as cited by his office.

"Such cooperation is still necessary, there is a need to strengthen and continue it until the Syrian people achieve a final victory over terrorists," Rouhani said.

Read also

Lavrov urges to focus on wiping out remaining hotbeds of terrorism in Syria

In addition, the Iranian president said that Tehran "stands against other countries’ military presence in Syria unless they have an invitation from the Syrian government and people." "Ongoing tensions in northern Syria will benefit no one so we hope that all countries of the region will respect Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," Rouhani pointed out.

He also spoke out in favor of a meeting between the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents aimed at boosting cooperation between the three countries in building regional peace and stability, as well as in fighting terrorism.

Besides, the Iranian president mentioned evolving relations between Tehran and Moscow, emphasizing the need to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements. "A faster implementation of agreements, as well as steps to facilitate and enhance banking cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will contribute to the development of bilateral relations in all fields," Rouhani noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict Fight against terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years
2
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
3
Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia
4
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
5
Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
More than two thirds of Power of Siberia gas pipeline ready by early February — Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама