Iran, Russia, Turkey should boost cooperation in fighting terrorism in Syria — Rouhani

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Tehran, Moscow and Ankara should boost cooperation until a final victory over terrorism in Syria is achieved, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, as cited by his office.

"Such cooperation is still necessary, there is a need to strengthen and continue it until the Syrian people achieve a final victory over terrorists," Rouhani said.

In addition, the Iranian president said that Tehran "stands against other countries’ military presence in Syria unless they have an invitation from the Syrian government and people." "Ongoing tensions in northern Syria will benefit no one so we hope that all countries of the region will respect Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," Rouhani pointed out.

He also spoke out in favor of a meeting between the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents aimed at boosting cooperation between the three countries in building regional peace and stability, as well as in fighting terrorism.

Besides, the Iranian president mentioned evolving relations between Tehran and Moscow, emphasizing the need to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements. "A faster implementation of agreements, as well as steps to facilitate and enhance banking cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will contribute to the development of bilateral relations in all fields," Rouhani noted.