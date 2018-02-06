Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kadyrov Foundation opens school for orphans in Bangladeshi refugee camp

World
February 06, 13:23 UTC+3 GROZNY

According to the UN, the number of Rohingya refugees who crossed the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar after an outbreak of violence in Rakhine State has swelled to 650,000 people

© AP Photo/Manish Swarup

GROZNY, February 6. /TASS/. The Regional Public Foundation named in honor of former head of Chechnya, Akhmad Kadyrov, has opened a school for orphaned children from Myanmar who are currently dwelling in refugee camps in Bangladesh, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his page in the Mylistory social network.

Read also

Ramzan Kadyrov: “…And I really mean it!”

"Work has been completed to open a school for orphaned children in the biggest refugee camp on the territory of Bangladesh bordering Myanmar. The school has been named after Hero of Russia Akhmad-Hadji Kadyrov. Up to 1,000 boys and girls will study at that school. The educational process has already begun," Kadyrov wrote.

According to the head of Chechnya, teachers there receive wages, while students are provided with textbooks and clothes along with two meals a day. The Kadyrov Foundation has also decided to dig up to 20 drinking water wells on the camp’s grounds, seven of which have been commissioned.

The Kadyrov Foundation is expected to hold a major charity event in 2018. Plans are in store particularly to organize a charity iftar for 50,000 people, purchase 10,000 animals for sacrifice during the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday and distribute up to 500,000 bread packages among poor families until September.

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

According to the UN, the number of Rohingya refugees who crossed the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar after an outbreak of violence in Rakhine State has swelled to 650,000 people. Tensions in Myanmar’s Rakhine State flared up on August 25, 2017, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police posts. Three days later, Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s Foreign Minister and State Counsellor branded the Rohingya militants as Bengali terrorists. After that, the country’s security forces launched a region-wide crackdown.

The Rohingya people professing Islam reside in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. The authorities regard them as illegal migrants from Bangladesh. Rakhine has frequently been a scene of religious conflicts between Muslims and local Buddhists. Violence there has left thousands dead over the past few years. Myanmar’s authorities refuse to recognize their citizenship although many generations of the Rohingya people have lived in the country.

