Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Palestinian diplomat wants Russia to play key role in Middle East peace process

World
February 06, 12:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ambassador confirmed Palestinian readiness for direct talks with Israel

Share
1 pages in this article
Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz

© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Moscow should play a key role in brokering a settlement to the Middle East conflict. This issue is on the agenda for the upcoming meeting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 12 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS ahead of Abbas’ trip to Russia.

Read also

Russia not claiming to solve Israeli-Palestinian conflict on its own, says Lavrov

"Certainly, we want Russia to play a key role in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the diplomat said, when answering a pertinent question. "This is going to be discussed during the February 12 negotiations in Sochi."

"The new US stance [on the issue], after the statements by [US President Donald] Trump made America’s leadership in the Israeli-Palestinian settlement unacceptable for us and now it is deadlocked," he explained. "We are not talking about excluding the US from these negotiations, rather we are talking about the need for an international partnership."

"Therefore, the two presidents will search for opportunities to create a new mechanism, discuss a new vision for a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the envoy noted.

In light of this, the ambassador confirmed Palestinian readiness for direct talks with Israel.

"One of the key purposes of [Abbas’s] visit [to Russia] is to confirm Palestine’s willingness to negotiate and discuss Russia’s role in this process," he explained. "We reaffirm our commitment to the peace process.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Gaza Strip
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia requests Turkish assistance in returning remains of downed fighter jet in Syria
2
Mastercard mulls over prospects of cash withdrawals from POS terminals in Russian stores
3
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
4
Nine killed in car crash in northwest Russia
5
Palestinian diplomat wants Russia to play key role in Middle East peace process
6
Maria Sharapova’s participation in WTA Moscow River Cup still unclear
7
Fighter pilot killed in Syria jet downing posthumously nominated for Hero of Russia title
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама