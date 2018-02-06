Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Talks on Syria in Astana to be held in late February — Kazakhstani Foreign Ministry

World
February 06, 7:46 updated at: February 06, 8:23 UTC+3 ASTANA

An international meeting in Astana on the Syrian settlement is planned in late February

ASTANA, February 6. /TASS/. An international meeting in Astana on settlement of the situation in Syria is planned in late February, Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"According to information that we received from ‘Astana process’ underwriter states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - the parties are preparing for a new round of talks in Astana in accordance with earlier reached agreements. The issue concerns the 20th days of February, but information is to be ultimately confirmed by the underwriter states," Abdrakhmanov said.

In December 2017, the eighth international meeting on Syria was held in Kazakhstan’s capital. On the basis of its results, Russia, Iran and Turkey coordinated terms of holding of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress on January 29-30 in Sochi. The next international high-level meeting on Syria in Astana was decided to be held in the second half of February 2018.

Syrian conflict
Реклама