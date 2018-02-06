Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Secretary General calls on Russia, US to continue nuclear arms reduction talks

World
February 06, 0:49 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Antonio Guterres congratulates Washington and Moscow on successfully reducing their strategic nuclear forces to the level required by "New START"

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, February 5. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Russia and the United States on the implementation of their liabilities under New START Treaty and called on them to begin discussions on further disarmament, Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General congratulates the United States and the Russian Federation on successfully reducing their strategic nuclear forces to the level required by the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, otherwise known as "New START"," he said in a written statement. "The Secretary-General calls on the United States and the Russian Federation to engage in the necessary dialogue that will lead to further arsenal reductions and to continue to display the historic leadership across the multilateral disarmament agenda that has proven so valuable to our collective security."

He stressed the necessity of further disarmament efforts, especially in the current global situation "when global anxieties about nuclear weapons are higher than at any time since the Cold War."

"These endeavors can play significant roles in building trust and confidence, and preventing, mitigating and resolving conflicts," he underscored.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s foreign ministry said that Russia confirmed its firm commitment to the treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) and urged the United States to continue the search for mutually acceptable solutions.

"Russia confirms its commitment to the New START treaty," the ministry said. "Russia addresses the United States with an insistent call for continuing a constructive search for mutually acceptable solutions in resolving problems related with the conversion and exclusion of strategic offensive arms from the list of units of account, as well as any other issues the parties may have in connection compliance with the New START treaty.

The New START took effect in 2011. Under the treaty either party shall reduce its strategic offensive arms in a way that will ensure at the end of a seven-year period following the effective date and further on the aggregate amount should not exceed 700 units of account for deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and heavy bombers (TB), 1,550 warheads for them and 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM and SLBM launchers and heavy bombers.

According to a memo the US Department of State made public in January 2018 Russia as at September 1, 2017 had at its disposal 501 deployed weapons delivery vehicles and 1,561 warheads for them. The United States had 660 delivery vehicles and 1,393 warheads. US President Donald Trump in February 2017 criticized New START, but in September the White House hinted there was a possibility the treaty might be prolonged.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Feat of jet pilot killed in Syria will go down in Russian army's history, says top brass
2
US representatives to join OSCE observers during Russian presidential election
3
Russia to unveil bird-like reconnaissance drone
4
Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Russia’s upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets to test new aircraft armament in Syria
7
Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама