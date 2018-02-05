Ecuadorans vote in referendum to limit president’s right to reelection

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Citizens of Ecuador have supported the initiative to lift the legislative provision that permitted an unlimited number of reelections to any state position, including the office of the president, suggest the preliminary results of a referendum that was held on Sunday.

The voters were offered to answer several different questions regarding amendments to the Constitution. One of them asked if they agreed to a legislative amendment making it impossible for officials to get reelected to an office more than one time and to eliminate a norm on unlimited opportunities for reelection.

Ecuador’s National Assembly endorsed the latter provision on December 3, 2015.

The results of the referendum mean that the former Ecuadoran President, Rafael Correa will not be able to run for the presidential office again.