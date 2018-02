NICOSIA, February 4. /TASS/. Cyprus’ incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades is winning Sunday’s runoff presidential election in that country, the central electoral commission said.

The incumbent head of state has scored 55.99% of the votes. His rival, Stavros Malas, an AKEL opposition party candidate, has won 44.01% of votes.

The inauguration ceremony will be held later on Sunday.