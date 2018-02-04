Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Passenger plane from Kiev makes crash landing in Tbilisi, no one hurt - TV

World
February 04, 22:00 UTC+3 TBILISI

There were 132 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane

TBILISI, February 4. /TASS/. A Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) passenger plane flying from Kiev made a crash landing at Tbilisi’s Shota Rustaveli international airport after a failure of its breaking system, Georgia’s Public Television said on Sunday.

According to the TV report, the plane with 132 passengers and six crew members had made several approaches before landing.

Rustavi 2 television channel said the plane bound for Tbilisi had landed with a 35 minute delay. It approached landing at a high speed.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

