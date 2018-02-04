North Korea’s parliament president to lead delegation to Olympics in South Korea - agency

TOKYO, February 4. /TASS/. North Korea’s delegation to the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang will be led by President of the Presidium of Supreme People’s Assembly (national parliament) Kim Yong-nam, Kyodo said on Sunday citing a source in South Korea’s ministry of reunification.

According to Kyodo, the North Korean side has notified that Kim Yong-nam will lead a delegation of three athletes who will be accompanied by 18 more people. The delegation will stay in South Korea from February 9 to 11.

A thaw in relations between the two Koreas set in at the beginning of the year. Several rounds of talks in the border town of Panmunjom yielded agreements on North Korea’s sending a delegation of athletes, officials and signers to the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang to be held from February 9 through 25.