Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump regrets everyone talks about Russia instead of growing wages in US

World
February 04, 4:23 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Great jobs numbers and finally, after many years, rising wages - and nobody even talks about them, wrote US President in his Twitter account

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The Americans’ incomes have begun to grow, new jobs are being created, but the United States prefers to discuss the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, US President Donald Trump wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

"Great jobs numbers and finally, after many years, rising wages - and nobody even talks about them. Only Russia, Russia, Russia, despite the fact that, after a year of looking, there is No Collusion!," he wrote.

An investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election has been conducted by the FBI, the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Intelligence Committees of the US Senate and the US House of Representatives. Trump and his key associates have repeatedly refuted suspicions of any illegal contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign. Moscow has likewise refuted allegations of attempts to influence the US presidential election on numerous occasions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
List of entrepreneurs, who want to return to Russia, handed to Putin
2
Saudi Arabian Airlines to launch direct flights to Moscow by FIFA World Cup
3
Invitations to Games for Russian athletes, cleared by CAS, due within two days - IOC
4
UK’s reputation as ‘haven for wealthy’ may begin fading away - Russian business ombudsman
5
German lawmakers arrive in Crimea to discuss lifting of sanctions
6
Formula 1 racetrack in Russia’s Sochi to get new owner
7
Large Russian amphibious assault ship testing onboard helicopter complex
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама