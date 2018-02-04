Trump regrets everyone talks about Russia instead of growing wages in US

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The Americans’ incomes have begun to grow, new jobs are being created, but the United States prefers to discuss the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, US President Donald Trump wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

"Great jobs numbers and finally, after many years, rising wages - and nobody even talks about them. Only Russia, Russia, Russia, despite the fact that, after a year of looking, there is No Collusion!," he wrote.

An investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election has been conducted by the FBI, the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Intelligence Committees of the US Senate and the US House of Representatives. Trump and his key associates have repeatedly refuted suspicions of any illegal contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign. Moscow has likewise refuted allegations of attempts to influence the US presidential election on numerous occasions.