Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OSCE observers get under fire near engagement line in Donbass

World
February 03, 14:25 UTC+3 KIEV

Five observers returned safely to the base in Donetsk

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Kravchenko/TASS

KIEV, February 3. /TASS/. Patrol of OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) got under fire from small arms near Yasinovataya in Donbass, OSCE SMM’s press department told TASS on Saturday.

"Last Friday, the patrol got under fire from small arms near Yasinovataya, in the area, controlled by the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), two kilometers from the line of engagement," the Mission said, adding the patrol’s five observers returned safely to the base in Donetsk.

The Mission’s first deputy head Alexander Hug said on Friday the ceasefire violations in Donbass was down by 25% week-on-week. According to him, 80% of the breaches were registered in the Avdeyevka - Yasinovataya - Donetsk airport area, as well as to the south from Svetlodarsk.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Su-25 fighter jet shot down by militants in Syria - defense ministry
2
Russian weapons deliver strikes on area from which Su-25 was shot down
3
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
4
Formula 1 racetrack in Russia’s Sochi to get new owner
5
‘Unlimited’ US approach to use of nuclear weapons alarming — Foreign Ministry
6
Press review: US peddles more Russia meddling tales and Moscow beefs up military on Kurils
7
Over 520,000 people attend Russia in My Heart events nationwide
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама