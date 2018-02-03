OSCE observers get under fire near engagement line in Donbass

KIEV, February 3. /TASS/. Patrol of OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) got under fire from small arms near Yasinovataya in Donbass, OSCE SMM’s press department told TASS on Saturday.

"Last Friday, the patrol got under fire from small arms near Yasinovataya, in the area, controlled by the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), two kilometers from the line of engagement," the Mission said, adding the patrol’s five observers returned safely to the base in Donetsk.

The Mission’s first deputy head Alexander Hug said on Friday the ceasefire violations in Donbass was down by 25% week-on-week. According to him, 80% of the breaches were registered in the Avdeyevka - Yasinovataya - Donetsk airport area, as well as to the south from Svetlodarsk.