Minivan rams into crowd in Shanghai

World
February 02, 8:49 UTC+3 SHANGHAI

At least 17 people have been reported injured

© AP Photo

SHANGHAI, February 2. /TASS/. A minivan plowed into a crowd in a busy pedestrian area in downtown Shanghai on Friday, injuring 17 people, local transport police said.

The minivan, carrying gas cylinders, burst into flames, veered onto a sidewalk and hit a group of pedestrians outside a Starbucks coffee house. The firefighters extinguished the flame quickly. Several people inside the vehicle suffered burns.

Preliminary investigation shows that vehicle went up in flames when the driver lit a cigarette.

