Fidel Castro’s eldest son commits suicide — media

HAVANA, February 2. /TASS/. The eldest son of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro committed suicide on Thursday, the Granma newspaper reported.

"Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, who was supervised by a group of doctors for several months due to profound depression, committed suicide on February 1," the paper said.

Castro Diaz-Balart, 68, graduated from the Moscow State University. He was the scientific adviser to the Council of State and Vice-President of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

The date and location of the funeral is yet unknown.