Self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic says its Defense Ministry came under mortar fire

World
February 02, 1:03 UTC+3 DONETSK

The ministry described the attack as a terrorist act

© Viktor Drachev/TASS

DONETSK, February 1. /TASS/. A mortar round was fired at the building of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)’s defense ministry on Thursday, the republic’s command said.

"A mortar round was fired at the Donetsk Defense Ministry’s building. It happened at 19:00 today," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the command as saying in a statement.

The ministry described the attack as a terrorist act.

Military spokesman Eduard Basurin said later in the day that a "suspicious object" resembling an explosive device was found in the ministry’s building.

"On the second floor of the ministry’s building, an object was found that was possibly laden with explosives. Experts are currently working to defuse it," the Donetsk News Agency quoted Basurin as saying.

The New Year’s ceasefire in Donbass came into force at midnight on December 23, but militias in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics say shellings carried out by the Ukrainian have become less intense but have not ceased completely.

