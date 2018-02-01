General Ratko Mladic may die shortly, says his lawyer

BELGRADE, February 1./TASS/. The former military commander of Bosnian Serb forces, General Ratko Mladic, may die within the next few days, his lawyer Dragan Ivetic said on Thursday.

"General Mladic may die today or tomorrow. The medical treatment provided to the general by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) - it’s like playing Russian roulette, having not one but many bullets in the cylinder. Mladic must be urgently hospitalized, medics believe that the risk that he will die has grown six-fold," the lawyer said.

The defense says ICTY medics lie when they say his condition is good. The general "has not received adequate care or has received none at all" for several years, the defense says.